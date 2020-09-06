Anoka County Sheriff addresses tire deflation during Minneapolis protests

"This procedure was done in order to preserve order, life, and safety of both the protestors and law enforcement that were present at this location."

MINNEAPOLIS — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office issued a statement Tuesday addressing videos circulating on social media showing law enforcement officers slashing tires during protests in Minneapolis.

The statement referenced an article published by the Star Tribune Monday, which detailed cases of tires being cut by what appears to be law enforcement personnel.

"The article published did not clearly articulate the decision-making processes and overall picture of the situation," read the statement posted to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office Twitter account.

The statement says deputies punctured tires alongside Minnesota State Troopers "under the authority of the Multi Agency Command Center at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety." It maintains that sheriff's office personnel are responsible for puncturing the tires of two cars that were "illegally abandoned" on the roadway of the bridge of S. Washington Ave. over I-35W.

"This procedure was done in order to preserve order, life, and safety of both the protestors and law enforcement that were present at this location," the statement reads.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said deputies were not involved in a separate incident that took place in the parking lot of Kmart on Lake Street, where the tires on a number of cars were allegedly slashed by law enforcement.

In the Star Tribune article Department of Public Safety spokesman Bruce Gordon confirmed that tires were cut in "a few locations."

"State Patrol troopers strategically deflated tires… in order to stop behaviors such as vehicles driving dangerously and at high speeds in and around protesters and law enforcement," Gordon said.