Appeals court dismisses state request to delay Derek Chauvin trial

The former Minneapolis officer is scheduled to go to trial on March 8 in the death of George Floyd.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has dismissed a prosecution request to delay the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 2020 death. Former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

On Jan. 11, Judge Peter Cahill ordered Chauvin to stand trial in March, while the other former officers will go to trial in late summer.

In its ruling issued Friday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals said the state had "not established a basis for our review of the district court's pretrial orders."

