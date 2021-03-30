As Derek Chauvin trial begins, demonstrators gather to demand justice for George Floyd

A coalition of 20+ Twin Cities organizations held a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Monday night.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — On the night after opening statements in the Derek Chauvin trial, people gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center demanding justice for George Floyd.

A coalition of more than 20 Twin Cities organizations held the rally and march through downtown Minneapolis on Monday night.

"I don't want your charity. I don't want your sympathy. I don't want you to just care. I want you to demand to fix the justice system in this country," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN).

Besides justice for George Floyd, the coalition has a list of demands that includes the Minnesota legislature passing nine police reform bills. Protesters also say the people need community control of the police. They are also demanding that charges be dropped against protesters from last summer and from a November incident on I-94.

"There were many murders that happened before George Floyd that led up to George Floyd and our families were out here pleading and begging and asking the legislators to listen to us. Listen to us," said Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.

A coalition of 20+ Twin Cities organizations are protesting outside the Hennepin County Government Center, calling for justice for George Floyd. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/VuzJP1yasn — Heidi Wigdahl (@HeidiWigdahl) March 29, 2021

Besides speakers and a march through downtown, Locks for Loved Ones Lost put more locks up on the fencing around the Hennepin County Government Center after they were cut down.

Each lock includes the names of lives taken by police.

"People are just fed up. They're just totally fed up with senseless killings," said Lonnie Lyte, who placed a lock on the fence. "This is a hurtful day. This really is. That we have to go through these extremes to show how life matters out here. Black lives matter. I'm a homeless man out here but still... every life matters out here and these police are not right."

The coalition also protested at the start of jury selection and plans to return outside the courthouse during key parts of the trial.