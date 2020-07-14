Attorney for Tou Thao asks for Keith Ellison to be held in contempt

A motion filed with the court accuses the Attorney General of violating a gag order issued by Judge Peter Cahill, but does not get into specifics.

MINNEAPOLIS — The attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao is asking that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison be held in contempt, for allegedly violating a gag order issued in the criminal case surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Defense attorney Robert Paule filed the motion in Hennepin County District Court on Tuesday, July 14. "Defendant, by and through counsel, respectfully moves the Court for an order holding Keith Ellison, the Attorney General for Minnesota and lead prosecutor in the above-captioned case, in contempt of court and ordering sanctions as a result of his actions," the motion reads.

While Paule gives no specific details on what Ellison's supposed violation was, he alleges it took place after July 9, when Judge Peter Cahill issued a gag order in the case that is currently being contested by all four defendants.

KARE 11 left a message asking Paule to elaborate on Ellison's alleged violations. He has not yet responded.