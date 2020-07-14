x
Attorney of Floyd family to announce civil lawsuit against City of Minneapolis

According to a press release, Ben Crump and co-counsel Antonio Romanucci will make the announcement Wednesday at 11 a.m. on behalf of Floyd's family.
Credit: AP
Quincy Mason, right, a son of George Floyd, listens Wednesday, June 3, 2020 as family attorney Ben Crump, left, addresses a news conference as they and some Floyd family members visited a memorial in Minneapolis where Floyd was arrested on May 25 and died while in police custody. Video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Ben Crump, the attorney representing the family of George Floyd, is planning to announce a civil lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis and police officers in a news conference on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Crump and co-counsel Antonio Romanucci will make the announcement Wednesday at 11 a.m. on behalf of Floyd's family.

Floyd was killed May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody. Video of the incident shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes while Floyd was handcuffed. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

