Before 38th and Chicago reopens, some residents have a list of demands for the city

Listed in a resolution sent to city leaders by those who have been holding ground at the intersection are 24 changes that some residents say need to happen

MINNEAPOLIS — "We don’t want to see anything happen until the city does something for us," said Nathan Riddle who lives near the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis.

"No justice," "no peace," are the words that echo through the intersection, and it's those same words people who call the neighborhood home are standing on, as preparations are being discussed with city leaders to reopen the intersection, nearly three months after George Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis Police.

"As long as we occupy that space we’re in control, the people," said Marcia Howard who lives near the intersection.

Listed in a resolution sent to city leaders by those who have been holding ground at the intersection are 24 changes that some residents say need to happen before handing over the roadway.

"An investment in jobs in this neighborhood, an independent prosecution of police who are involved in shooting of civilians, killing of civilians," said Howard.

"We want to be able to speak to the mayor and we want the mayor to actually take seriously all requests which are actionable," said Jeanelle Austin, who lives near the intersection.

For some, the closure has been deemed an inconvenience limiting access to public transportation and different businesses.

"Sometimes I think they need to put themselves out there a little bit more and be willing to be inconvenienced do to how many people in this country have been inconvenienced for generations," said Riddle.

"Black and brown, indigenous folks, people of color, the disabled, we’ve been inconvenienced for long enough," said Howard.

"We understand the purpose of the streets, we understand the purpose of the roads and how it brings access to our communities," said Austin.

In the meantime, what has become ground zero, sparking protests around the world and for some, a place of healing and reflection, and for the residents who are demanding change, it will remain just that until justice is served in order to restore the peace.

"As the city gives us what looks like justice, we’ll give them what looks like a little bit of a road," said Austin.

"If they think they’re going to open it without meeting any demands there’s going to be some problems," said Riddle.

KARE 11 reached out to city leaders and the mayor's office to see if residents are allowed to barricade the roads.

A spokesperson for the mayor says, "he'll be in touch as things move forward."