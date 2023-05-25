President Biden pushes lawmakers for more police accountability

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was made law by executive order in 2021, but the president is calling on lawmakers to pass further legislation.

MINNEAPOLIS — When George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a cry went up, calling for police reform. Now three years later, President Biden is still pushing for those changes.

On May 25, three years after Floyd's death, Biden issued a statement lauding the administration's progress in signing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. This legislation was originally passed in the House, but was waylaid in the sentence and eventually passed via an executive order.

The Act banned police from using chokeholds, restricted no-knock warrants, and established a database to keep track of reports of police misconduct.

But while the President celebrated the progress made in police reform so far, he tasked Congress with implementing "real and lasting change" at the state and local levels.

"I will sign it. I will continue to do everything in my power to fight for police accountability in Congress, and I remain willing to work with Republicans and Democrats alike on genuine solutions," Biden wrote.

Today, America mourns the murder of George Floyd three years later.



I'll never forget Gianna Floyd's words: “Daddy changed the world.”



He has – unifying people of every race and generation in peace and with purpose to say: Enough.



Hate can never have safe harbor in America. pic.twitter.com/8lrRIkiIMI — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2023

Thursday's call for action echoed statements the president made during the State of the Union address in February, where he called for Congress to "finish the job on police reform."

In that speech, Biden spoke on issues of policing, pushing for more training and gun violence prevention resources and said that "when police officers or departments violate the public's trust, they must be held accountable."

Watch more Breaking The News:

Watch all of the latest stories from Breaking The News in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+