Block party planned to block new Third Precinct building

The proposed building is just blocks from the burned remains of the former Minneapolis police precinct.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis residents against leasing a new building for city police are making their voices heard Wednesday night.

At the Block Party to Block the Third Precinct, neighbors will get together and express their opposition to a proposed plan for a new site of the Minneapolis Third Precinct. A building at 2633 Minnehaha Ave. would replace the precinct that was set on fire in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody in May. 

In a press release, event organizers say the Minneapolis City Council has not done enough to re-imagine policing in the community, and that spending the $4.8 million needed for the lease would be an investment in a failed system. 

Block party organizers say the proposed location in Minneapolis, which is just blocks away from the old Third Precinct, is a safety risk to neighboring buildings and residents, since "it will be the target of future protest if MPD’s standard practice continues."

The event is scheduled to run from 5-8 p.m. at 2639 Minnehaha Ave., and will feature food, music, community healing circles and public art. 

Minneapolis has experienced one of the most violent years in a decade, with 59 homicides in the first 9 months of 2020.

