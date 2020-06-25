Brothers charged with burglary at MPD's Third Precinct

According to criminal complaints, Rory and Trevor Amsler were both charged with second-degree burglary to a government building without consent.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two brothers were charged with illegally entering the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct building and destroying property inside the building during the riots that erupted in Minneapolis on May 28.

The complaints says a Facebook Live video was posted by Rory Amsler showing them walking around the second floor of the precinct building, destroying property, including ripping items off the wall and throwing items out the window. Both defendants can also be seen rummaging through an office and airing personal information from the documents they found, including suspect information.

The video also captured Trevor Amsler opening a drawer and taking a phone charger, before locating a bag of ammunition from another desk and dumping it out. The video also documents Trevor Amsler saying he found a "gun scope" and putting a large object into a bag, according to the complaint.

Also on the video, Trevor Amsler is shown beating a locked closet door with a hammer until it opened before the two brothers split. Rory Amsler then walked to the basement, where he found it fully engulfed it flames. The video ends with Rory Amsler leaving the building and attempting to find help as Trevor was still inside.

According to the complaint, both Rory and Trevor Amsler were taken into custody on June 5, where Trevor Amsler admitted to entering the building, using a hammer to break into desks and doors, and taking a phone charger and a flashlight charger that he initially believed to be a gun scope. Trevor Amsler said he had to leave the building from a second floor window due to the fire and left the items behind in his backpack.

Rory Amsler also admitted to entering the building and filming his brother stealing and damaging property, but said he didn't take anything himself.