City leaders urge business owners in Minneapolis to prepare ahead of upcoming trial

A message to the business community about the upcoming Chauvin trial

(from city of Mpls)

The trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, planned to begin in early March 2021, will draw national attention to the city. Businesses are open downtown and throughout Minneapolis during this time and the City will continue to provide services.

The City of Minneapolis is working with Hennepin County, the State of Minnesota, and Federal partners to have a coordinated safety plan during the trial and after the verdict, collectively known as Operation Safety Net. The goal of this effort is to preserve and protect first amendment non-violent protests and demonstrations, and to prevent large scale violent civil disturbances, property damage, and more. Business owners can expect to see law enforcement presence downtown and in commercial corridors throughout the city during the later stages of the trial.

Businesses have faced a tremendous amount of challenges over the past 13 months, through the pandemic and unrest. With the impact from last year's unrest still visible, business and property owners want to know what they have to do to keep their properties secure and workers and customers safe.

Businesses and property owners may choose to take additional actions in preparation or during the trial. We recommend you consider overall emergency preparedness plans. Ready.gov has samples plans for businesses that can give you a sense of the questions to consider. During this time period you may also want to consider:

• Adding physical security measures, such as boarding or permanent security gates

• Checking in with your insurance company and make sure your policy is up to date

• Uploading electronic copies of important documents and records to an online cloud service (for example: Dropbox, Google Drive) and/or bring physical copies to an off-site location

• Continuing to build connections with your neighbors and sharing contact information so that it's ready if you need it

• If you want additional security personnel and choose to go with a security company, please fully protect yourself and property by only hiring licensed security personnel. These are the people with will carry their own insurance and have training.

For other questions or to report issues, see the contact list below:

• Call 911 for life safety emergencies requiring police, fire or EMS

• Call the MPD Tips Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477) to report suspicious activity not requiring an immediate response

• Businesses and property owners should reach out to SmallBusiness@minneapolismn.gov or 612-673-2499 with questions about:

o Advanced preparation before the trial

o Business operations during the trial

o General information about regulations and resources

• Call 311 for non-emergency City information