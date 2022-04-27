Investigation into MPD, Minneapolis to be released Wednesday

The probe from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights was announced after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by former officer Derek Chauvin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Wednesday will release the findings from a civil rights investigation into the city of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Police Department.

The investigation was announced a few days after George Floyd was murdered by former MPD officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.

Hoping to determine whether Minneapolis and police engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination in violation of the state's civil rights law, the department has been looking at the past ten years of MPD's policies and practices.

According to the department of human rights, "A pattern or practice of discrimination is present where the denial of rights consists of something more than isolated, sporadic incidents, but is repeated, routine, or of a generalized nature. Such a showing may be made through statistical evidence and/or other examples of specific instances of discrimination."

Minnesota has one of the strongest civil rights laws in the country.

Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero has repeatedly said this is not going to be a study that just sits on a shelf when completed. The goal is to make lasting systematic changes to MPD.

KARE 11 spoke with a Twin Cities lawyer when the investigation was launched.

"It basically says the state is going to use it's power to look under the hood of the Minneapolis Police department," said civil rights attorney Abou Amara. "They are going to look at all kinds of email, text messages, other things to figure out how deep does the pattern and practice of discrimination in the PD goes."

The U.S. Department of Justice started a separate federal investigation into the Minneapolis Police department in 2021 following Chauvin's murder conviction, and those findings have not been released.