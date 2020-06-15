Concerned 911 dispatcher called sergeant during George Floyd arrest

"We don't get to ever see it, so when we see it, we're like 'Well, that looks a little different,'" the dispatcher said during the call.

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis released audio of a phone call from a concerned 911 dispatcher to a police sergeant with the Minneapolis Police Department in regards to the officers' response to the May 25 call involving George Floyd, where he died while in police custody.

The dispatcher is heard asking the sergeant if the officers on scene outside the Cup Foods store had called the sergeant.

"You can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have cameras up for 320's call ... over at Cup Foods," the dispatcher said. "... I don’t know if they had (to) use force or not, they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not. But they haven't said anything to me yet."

The sergeant then responds saying that they haven't said anything to him, but he was going to look into the situation.

"Yeah, they haven't said anything, so just a takedown, which doesn't count, but I'll find out," said the sergeant, who hasn't been identified.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department's official Use of Force policy, "takedown techniques" do not require supervisor notification.

The dispatcher responded:

"We don't get to ever see it, so when we see it, we're like 'Well, that looks a little different,'" the dispatcher said.

Reports show a supervisor did arrive to the scene later.

Four Minneapolis police officers have since been fired, including Derek Chauvin, who was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd.