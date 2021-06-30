Additional charge possible for three other officers in George Floyd's death

In a ruling this week, The MN Court of Appeals paved the way for prosecutors to charge aiding and abetting in the third degree.

MINNEAPOLIS — The other three former MPD officers charged in George Floyd’s death could soon face one additional charge.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that state prosecutors can charge Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao with aiding and abetting murder in the third degree.

Previously the officers has been each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

The ruling is related to a decision on the eve of Derek Chauvin’s trial to allow him to face third-degree murder.

Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are also scheduled for their September arraignment hearing pertaining to charges levied at the federal level.

This is independent of a separate state trial on aiding and abetting charges in the death of Floyd set for Lane, Kueng and Thao in March of 2022.

In his own state criminal proceedings, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years for the murder of Floyd.