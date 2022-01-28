Day 5: MPD training expert back on stand to discuss 'Duty to Intervene'

Inspector Katie Blackwell told jurors Thursday "we have an obligation" to stop or attempt to stop another officer when force is being inappropriately applied.

ST PAUL, Minn. — MPD training expert returns to stand to elaborate on 'Duty to Intervene'

ER doctor who treated Floyd testifies on 'excited delirium'

An expert on training and policy will retake the stand Friday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers, to face cross examination after essentially implying that the defendants broke department policy by not intervening as George Floyd lay dying in May of 2020.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with failing to provide Floyd with medical care as fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year.

Minneapolis Police Department Inspector Katie Blackwell is currently the department's 5th precinct inspector, but was the commander of the department's training division in May 2020 when George Floyd was killed. On Thursday Blackwell testified that the department teaches officers to use the lowest amount of force necessary and "once we gain compliance, the force stops."

Prosecutors then transitioned to questioning Inspector Blackwell on the MPD "Duty to Intervene" policy, something KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse says is key to the case against the three former officers. Blackwell told jurors that "we have an obligation" to stop or attempt to stop another officer when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required.

Raguse says by her testimony, Blackwell essentially implied that Kueng, Lane and Thao broke department policy by not intervening as fellow officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes, causing his death. But Raguse emphasizes that breaking policy doesn't necessarily mean breaking the law, and expects defense attorneys to make that clear to the jury Friday.

Thursday wrap

Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, the ER physician who pronounced Floyd dead, took the witness stand Thursday, giving essentially the same testimony he gave during Chauvin's murder trial. Langenfeld testified that he believed Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, possibly from mechanical asphyxiation. He added that every minute that passed without CPR being performed, generally lessened the chance of survival 10-15%.

Langenfeld said Floyd came to the hospital described to medical personnel as a man in his 30s suffering from cardiac arrest. Paramedics said when they arrived at the scene, Floyd did not appear to have a pulse and it was noted that no one on scene had initiated CPR before paramedics arrived.

The ER doctor told jurors that paramedics told him they had worked on Floyd for approximately 30 minutes to revive him before they arrived at the hospital.



Prosecutors then asked Langenfeld for his medical opinion on how Floyd came to suffer from cardiac arrest. He said based on Floyd’s condition and details surrounding his encounter with MPD, he concluded the most likely scenario was that Floyd suffered from hypoxia, which is characterized by having low oxygen. Langenfeld said Floyd was in his care for about 30 minutes – with Floyd suffering from cardiac arrest for approximately one hour total – before declaring him dead.

The defense team’s cross examination of Langenfeld focused on his medical training as a physician in terms of assessing a patient. Both Paule and Gray asked Langenfeld about the possibility of Floyd suffering from excited delirium – a controversial diagnosis not recognized by the American Medical Association.

On redirect questioning, Langenfeld testified that based on the video footage he viewed in the months after treating Floyd, he did not believe Floyd was at the level of severe agitation characterized as excited delirium that could lead to cardiac arrest.

Inspector Katie Blackwell spent two stints on the stand Thursday, broken apart by Langenfeld's testimony as the doctor had scheduling limitations.

The 5th precinct inspector spent the majority of the day testifying about the training MPD officers receive, and how those policies are taught — including the duty to intervene.

Blackwell read the policy to jurors, saying it's the duty of every officer to "either stop or attempt to stop another sworn employee when force is being inappropriately applied or no longer required."

Before the prosecution could launch into its next line of questioning, Judge Magnuson ended testimony early, saying a juror had to tend to a personal matter.

