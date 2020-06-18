Days after reopening, Cup Foods closes again

The corner store at 38th and Chicago has been a focal point of the George Floyd investigation and memorial.

MINNEAPOLIS — Just days after reopening for the first time since George Floyd's death, the owner of Cup Foods suddenly closed the corner grocery store again Thursday.

George Floyd died under the knee of a now-fired Minneapolis police officer just outside the store on May 25, after an employee made a 911 call alleging forgery.

Cup Foods had remained closed for weeks after Floyd's death, as a memorial grew in front of the store at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

The store reopened for the first time Monday, but a co-owner said he's received backlash for reopening, and closed the doors again Thursday.

"We want to stay closed until we feel like its safe to open again," said co-owner Mike Abumayyaleh. "We’re going to take it by day and hopefully open soon as we feel like the community is ready collectively to open back up.”