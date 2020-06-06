Demonstrators descend on Governor's Mansion demanding prison and policing justice

The coalition included activists from Black Lives Matter, Communities United Against Police Brutality and Women's March Minnesota, among others.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A coalition of more than 17 grassroots organizations filled Summit Avenue outside the Governor's Mansion early Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, demanding prison and police reform.

KARE 11's Jennifer Austin estimated that the crowd numbered at least 1,000 people as of 1:30 p.m, and was comprised of activists from Black Lives Matter, Communities United Against Police Brutality, Women's March Minnesota and Interfaith Coalition on Immigration, among other organizations.

Protest organizers say the mission to connect calls for justice for George Floyd, and reiterate a list of demands to the governor that includes:

Mr. Walz honoring what the group calls his "stated commitment" to release from prison those held on technical violations of parole/probation/supervised release, as well as inmates who are medically fragile, low-risk, within 18 months of release, or qualify for work release.

reopening past cases of police brutality.

Divesting from police and prisons and invest in community alternatives.

After listening to a number of speakers the crowd began marching the streets around the mansion, chanting "Black Lives Matter!" and "No justice, no peace." They blocked traffic, at one point sitting down where Summit and Lexington Avenue intersect.

In their release to news organizations, the coalition spoke of the importance of dismantling Minnesota's prison system as part of the structure of white supremacy that led to the death of George Floyd, who died nearly two weeks ago while a Minneapolis Police Officer kneeled on his neck.

Protesters are also demanding that Walz use his power during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure social distancing in prisons by reducing inmates to 60% of designed capacity.