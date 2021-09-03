Third-degree murder charge continues to be a legal sticking point in the trial of Derek Chauvin

Potential jurors will report back to the Hennepin County Courthouse after Judge Peter Cahill said selection will continue until a higher court says otherwise.

MINNEAPOLIS — Potential jurors in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin are expected to return the courtroom Tuesday and the judge in the case, Judge Peter Cahill, says selection will proceed unless a higher court tells him otherwise.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday morning, but at a hearing held one hour before, the defense and prosecution faced off over the possible addition of a third-degree murder charge for Chauvin, on top of the second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges the former Minneapolis police officer already faces.

The legal issue of the third-degree charge is working it's way through the higher courts. Initially, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder in George Floyd's death, but the defense asked to have the charge dropped for lack of probable cause and a judge agreed.

On Friday, March 5, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that removing the third degree charge was an error on the judge's part, and that the district court needs to reconsider the state's motion to reinstate third-degree murder.

On Monday, the defense officially asked the Supreme Court to review the third-degree charge, and to halt the trial during their review.

The prosecution is also asking that jury selection be put on hold until the legal issue of the third degree charge can be settled.

While the prosecution and defense argued their positions in the Hennepin County Courthouse, people from more than 20 local organizations chanted, danced and held up protest signs on the streets of downtown Minneapolis, calling for justice and healing for the community.

"We will not rest until we see all four of George Floyd’s killers taken off the streets, and our communities have the power to decide who polices our communities and how our communities are policed," organizers wrote in the description of a Facebook event for the march.

At the end of the day's proceeding, Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd's sister, spoke after being the only family member allowed into the courtroom. COVID restrictions limit the number of people allow inside.

She told reporters outside in an emotional interview that "I just really wanted that officer to know how much love Floyd had," and thanked the community for their support.