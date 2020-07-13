Derek Chauvin's attorney objects to gag order in George Floyd case

In his objection, attorney Eric Nelson wrote that while the court may want to protect the defendant's right to an impartial jury, "this is by no means a usual case."

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's attorney is objecting to a gag order in the George Floyd case.

Judge Peter Cahill issued the gag order on Thursday, citing a need to limit pretrial publicity in the interest of a fair trial. Cahill wrote in his order that two or more attorneys talked with the media about a motion to dismiss charges in Thomas Lane's case. Lane is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter, while Chauvin is charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the case.

In an objection filed on Monday in Hennepin County District Court, Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson requested that the gag order be vacated.

In his objection, Nelson wrote that while the court may want to protect the defendant's right to an impartial jury, "this is by no means a usual case."

"The present matter is, without qualification, one of the most closely watched cases, not only in Minnesota or the United States, but in the world right now," Nelson wrote.

Nelson pointed out that several high-profile politicans and leaders have spoken out against Chauvin publicly, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who called Floyd's death "murder."

"On the other hand, one would be hard pressed to locate any pretrial publicity referring extensively to Mr. Chauvin’s innocence until proven guilty or that his alleged actions were justifiable in the line of his duties as a Minneapolis Police Officer," Nelson wrote.

Nelson argued that a gag order "may be issued only on motion, and after notice and hearing.” He said Cahill did not follow this procedure.

Nelson also pointed out that it was another attorney in another related case who gave an interview and prompted the gag order.

"There is absolutely no reason that Mr. Chauvin’s case or counsel should be treated the same as those of his codefendants," Nelson wrote. "His counsel has not spoken to the media, he is facing a different set of charges, and his rights were not addressed by the Court when it issued the gag order."