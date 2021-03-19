Derek Chauvin trial: Decisions on possible delay, change of venue and expert witness testimony expected Friday

The judge may also announce a decision about allowing evidence from a 2019 arrest of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday, March 19

Judge to make decision on whether to delay or move trial Friday morning

Ruling expected on admission of a 2019 arrest of George Floyd

Decision on admissible testimony from expert witness Dr. Sarah Vinson

Judge gives defense three more peremptory strikes, state one more

Three jurors seated Thursday, bringing total to 12 with two more needed

Several big announcements that could impact the trial of Derek Chauvin are expected from Judge Peter Cahill Friday morning.

The decisions include a possible delay of the trial start date and a change of venue to a location outside Hennepin County, as requested by the defense earlier in the week.

A decision is expected from the judge on the admission of evidence from George Floyd's 2019 arrest by Minneapolis police. Judge Cahill said he's already considering allowing the arrest in on a "limited" basis. He said he believes that the fact that Floyd was ingesting drugs and that a paramedic indicated he was in danger of hypertension may be relevant.

"The emotions, his response, his statements, whether he was crying or not, are not really relevant," Cahill said of the 2019 arrest.

However, Cahill reasoned that if the prosecution wants to have an expert assert that Floyd's responses are genuine, he may need to also allow the defense to admit evidence that they believe shows the opposite.

Chauvin's defense attorney Eric Nelson said he agrees with the judge that either both come in, or neither come in. He said that interpreting the evidence is part of what he does as a defense attorney.

"That's my job as a lawyer is to draw inferences from that evidence," Nelson said. "This is the entire nature of the adversarial system. Here's the evidence, this is how the state interprets the evidence. This is how the defense interprets the evidence. Jury, you decide."

The prosecution hopes the judge will allow testimony to come from their expert witness Dr. Sarah Vinson, a forensic psychiatrist. She would be able to weigh in on George Floyd's behavior during the moments leading up to his death in May of last year.

The prosecution wants Dr. Vinson to testify that the behavior of George Floyd was consistent with someone who has claustrophobia and anxiety. We should learn the scope of what she can testify to. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 18, 2021

Before arguments began, Judge Cahill said that so far, "it would appear to me that the expert testimony of Dr. Vinson would be admissible on 'fairly narrow' issues" such as whether Floyd's emotional response on May 25 was consistent with claustrophobia, anxiety or a panic attack.

The jury selection process appears to be close to a conclusion with only two more jurors needed before the open statements get underway at the end of March. Three more people were selected Thursday, which brought the jury pool to 12.

Earlier in the week, two previously seated jurors, a Hispanic man and a white man, were dismissed after telling the judge that news of a $27 million dollar civil settlement with George Floyd's family would affect their ability to be fair.

The other jurors previously seated stated that they would still be able to remain impartial in the trial, and those selected since the announcement have said the same.

The jurors seated so far are four white women, two white men, two multiracial women, one Black woman and three Black men.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, is scheduled to begin on March 29.