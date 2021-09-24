Derek Chauvin doesn't have legal representation in request to appeal murder conviction

Derek Chauvin has filed an intent to appeal his conviction and sentencing in the murder of George Floyd but says he cannot pay for legal representation.

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin does not have legal representation as he filed an intent to appeal his conviction and sentence earlier this week.

Chauvin was convicted on state charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder after kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than nine and a half minutes.

Now, Chauvin is attempting to appeal his conviction and 22.5-year sentencing.

According to court documents, Chauvin says he doesn't have the money to retain private counsel for the appeal.

"The district court case for which I intend to appeal was paid for by the Minneapolis Peace and Police Ofﬁcer's Association, and I have been informed that their obligation to pay for my representation terminated upon my conviction and sentencing," Chauvin said.

During trial, Chauvin's defense attorney was Eric Nelson. Nelson's employer, Marsh Halberg of Halberg Criminal Defense, confirms that "Mr. Nelson does not represent Mr. Chauvin on the state appeal at this time."

Chauvin applied for a public defender but was denied. He's now asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to review that denial.

Thursday, Chauvin also asked the courts to move forward without being liable for costs. Friday, that request was denied.