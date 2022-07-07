Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin sentenced Thursday on federal charges

As part of a plea deal, a federal judge will sentence Chauvin to 20-25 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday afternoon, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on federal charges that he violated George Floyd's civil rights at the time of his death in May 2020.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal charges back in December, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in Floyd's death.

Under Chauvin's plea agreement, a judge will sentence the ex-officer to 20-25 years in prison. Prosecutors said they'll ask for the higher sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the federal courthouse in St. Paul.

In April 2021, a state jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in Floyd’s death, making him the first white police officer to be found guilty of murdering a Black man in Minnesota. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill handed down a 22 1/2 year sentence on those counts. Chauvin's federal sentence will be served concurrently with the state sentence.

Inmates qualify for parole earlier in the Minnesota prison system than they do in the federal system, so his plea agreement means Chauvin will spend at least a couple more years behind bars than he would have for his state murder conviction alone. But it avoids the life sentence he faced on the federal charges, and gives him the potential for a safer environment with a bit more freedom.

For his own safety, Chauvin, 46, has been held since his conviction in “administrative segregation” at the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights. He's been largely confined to a 10-by-10-foot room, which he’s been allowed to leave for an average of one hour a day for exercise.

His attorney, Eric Nelson, wrote in a request for a 20-year sentence late last month that Chauvin still “spends much of his time in solitary confinement, largely for his own protection."

Nelson speculated that Chauvin may never be placed in a prison’s general population because of the risks of him becoming a target due to being a former officer and the “intense publicity surrounding his case.” But outside experts say he'll probably mix with other inmates at some point.

If Chauvin were in the general population of a Minnesota state prison, he'd be at risk of running into inmates he had arrested or investigated when he was a Minneapolis officer, said Rachel Moran, another law professor at St. Thomas. While he can’t totally escape his notoriety in a federal prison elsewhere, she said, he’s unlikely to encounter inmates with such a direct, personal grudge.

“It's dangerous to be an officer in any prison,” former U.S. Attorney Tom Heffelfinger said. “It's even more dangerous in state prison because of the nature of the inmate population. There are gangs, for example. And police officers just don't do well there. Those risks are reduced in a federal prison.”

State prison populations are heavy on violent offenders, including people convicted of murder, robbery and rape, Heffelfinger said. Federal prisons also hold inmates with violent backgrounds, he added, but they're more likely to house nonviolent drug dealers, white-collar criminals and the like.

Assuming the bureau decides Chauvin is safe enough in the general population, he’ll have more chances to move about, to work and to participate in programming. Those opportunities would vary with the security level and the individual facility.

The three other former officers charged in connection to Floyd's murder, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, were all found guilty in federal court in Feb. 2022 on civil rights charges related to Floyd's death.

Lane has also pleaded guilty to a state count of aiding and abetting manslaughter, while Thao and Kueng face an October trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Watch more on the Trial of Derek Chauvin: