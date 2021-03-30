Eric Garner's mother stands in solidarity with George Floyd's family as trial starts

“When I hear, 'I can’t breathe,' it’s like an echo from the grave,” she said. “It’s like, it sounds like it’s my son saying it all over again."

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s been seven years, since Gwen Carr stood in the shoes of George Floyd’s family. Her son Eric Garner, a father of six, died after he was placed in an apparent chokehold by a New York Police Department officer in 2014.

“I actually came out here with the family to stand in solidarity, because they were about to start the trial," said Carr.

Garner's death – like Floyd’s – was caught on cellphone video. Both repeating the same cries for help.

“When I hear, 'I can’t breathe,' it’s like an echo from the grave,” she said. “It’s like, it sounds like it’s my son saying it all over again. Sometimes I can’t sleep at night and I keep reliving in my head what happened to him.”

Garner’s death also sparked nationwide protests. The Justice Department eventually announced they would not pursue federal charges against the officer accused in his death.

“We have to make that recognized that there were other families that never got justice, that there was no transparency,” she said.

As Carr continues her fight for justice, she’s standing in solidarity with other families experiencing a similar pain and heartbreak.