Family, community celebrate what would've been George Floyd's 49th birthday

"What he left was not just for the family, not just for the community, but a change that was well needed in this world today," said Angela Harrelson, Floyd's aunt.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — In a room filled with good vibes and good food, family and community shared memories of a man who some say changed the world and acknowledged the racial reckoning brought on by the murder of George Floyd, on what would've been his 49th birthday.

"What he left was not just for the family, not just for the community, but a change that was well needed in this world today," said Floyd's aunt Angela Harrelson.

"The change has been huge, this has impacted people from all over the world and we just have to keep the momentum," said Floyd's cousin, Paris Stevens.

Harrelson shared memories of the work Floyd was part of after being released from prison in Houston, mentoring troubled Black youth.

"It truly wasn't enough time for him," said Harrelson.

Something she says he was looking to do in the Twin Cities if time would've allowed.

"The family, we never said that George Floyd was perfect, we never said that. What we always said was that he was a human being and he didn't deserve to die the way that he did," said Harrelson.

As time goes on, two years after his death, the work continues from where he took his final breath, at the intersection of 38th and Chicago Avenues, which is now formally known as George Floyd Square.

"It is a movement and the movement has to continue, it just doesn't stop with us it continues through you all," said Stevens.

"Thank you all so much," said Harrelson in closing.

Watch more local news: