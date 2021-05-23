Family of George Floyd, civil rights leaders hold rally, march in Minneapolis one year after murder

George Floyd's family is joined in the memorial march by attorney Ben Crump and prominent civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly a year after George Floyd's murder, his family and a crowd of others are remembering him with a rally and march in downtown Minneapolis.

Tuesday will mark exactly one year since Floyd was killed. Ahead of the anniversary, family and activists planned weekend marches in three major U.S. cities: one in New York, another in Houston, and a third in Minneapolis.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said in a press release that the Floyd family will be led by George Floyd's sister, Bridgett. She is the founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, which is planning several more anniversary events in Minneapolis.

The schedule of events is available online and includes a virtual day of action Monday and a Celebration of Life Tuesday in downtown Minneapolis.

Crump, who represented the Floyd family, is expected to be present at the rally and march, as is prominent civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton.

While former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty last month of murdering George Floyd, the case isn't over yet. Chauvin is still awaiting his June 25 sentencing, and the other three former officers charged in Floyd's death have not yet been to trial. Proceedings for their trial have been delayed until March 2022.