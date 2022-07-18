Federal sentencing set Thursday for Thomas Lane

Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers convicted in February on federal charges of violating George Floyd's rights.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Thursday morning for Thomas Lane, one of three former Minneapolis police officers convicted on federal charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights.

Lane, along with Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, were all convicted at a federal count of denying George Floyd his right to medical care, when he was killed under the knee of former MPD officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. Thao and Kueng were also found guilty on an additional charge of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin's use of force.

Earlier this month, Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights, with his federal sentence to be served concurrently with his 22.5 year state prison sentence following his second-degree murder conviction in Floyd's death.

Sentencing has not been scheduled for Thao or Kueng.

In May, Lane pleaded guilty on state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Under terms of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. The plea deal called for Lane to serve three years in a federal facility alongside the federal sentence to be announced Thursday. His official state sentence will be formalized following the federal sentencing hearing.

The state trial for Thao and Kueng was set to begin in June, but was delayed until January 2023. The two former officers are both charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Watch more coverage of the murder of George Floyd: