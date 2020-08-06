Frey announces Minneapolis Forward: Community Now Coalition to rebuild the city

Frey said during a press conference the coalition will rely on leadership from Twin Cities foundations, businesses, and community organizations.

Frey said during a press conference Monday afternoon, the coalition will rely on leadership from Twin Cities foundations, businesses, and community organizations.

The Minneapolis African American Commission on Economic Inclusion will be providing Frey with direction and support with a goal of establishing "a feedback loop that is rooted in the Black community and unfiltered through the lenses of non-Black people."

The recovery effort goals are outlined as follows, according to a press release from Frey's office: