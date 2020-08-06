Frey announces Minneapolis Forward: Community Now Coalition to rebuild the city

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the Minneapolis Forward: Community Coalition, which is set to help accelerate repair and recovery efforts.
Frey said during a press conference Monday afternoon, the coalition will rely on leadership from Twin Cities foundations, businesses, and community organizations.
The Minneapolis African American Commission on Economic Inclusion will be providing Frey with direction and support with a goal of establishing "a feedback loop that is rooted in the Black community and unfiltered through the lenses of non-Black people."
The recovery effort goals are outlined as follows, according to a press release from Frey's office:
- BIPOC(Black, Indigenous and People of Color)/Minority-owned businesses who either owned or leased space in a building that was destroyed or directly impacted, and where insurance will not cover the total loss. This includes total destruction, fire, flood, looting and related property damage that compromised the structural integrity of the building or resulted in an immediate health risk if occupied.
- Owners of real estate that has been destroyed and directly impacted, and where insurance will not cover the total loss. This includes total destruction, fire, flood, looting, and related property damage that compromised the structural integrity of the building or resulted in an immediate health risk if occupied.
- Retention of businesses in the community at the start of the response to the murder of George Floyd whether or not the property owner chooses to rebuild or repair the destroyed, damaged, or directly impacted buildings. This includes businesses adjacent to destroyed, damaged, or directly impacted real estate.
- Residences destroyed and directly impacted, and where insurance will not cover the loss. This includes complete destruction, fire, flood, and related property damage that compromised the structural integrity of the building or resulted in an immediate health risk if occupied.
- Solutions that implement economic inclusion and stabilize immediately impacted communities.
- Immediate needs such as food and transportation for impacted residents.
- Enhancement of the physical environment in a way that reflects the community that lives and works in these areas today, including public space infrastructure, repair and improvement of pre-existing commercial property, active use of vacant spaces, and capitalization of ideas from the community that was impacted.