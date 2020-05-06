From church bells to art, communities remember George Floyd

Church bells rang in Robbinsdale at 1 p.m. as the memorial for George Floyd began in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — At 1 p.m. as George Floyd's private memorial began in Minneapolis, church bells rang in Robbinsdale.

The church marquee at Sacred Heart Catholic Church read, "Rest in Peace George Floyd. Let justice roll down like waters. Am 5:24."

Strella Navalta rode her bike to the church and listened to the bells. She's an educator at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

"I told them [her students] that I've thought of all of them throughout the time I've been marching and protesting and saying that Black Lives Matter. I've been thinking of all of my Black students and my students of color. That I'm not only here for George Floyd but also for them because this is the reality that they're going to have to face until we make a change," Navalta said.

Minneapolis neighborhood groups also posted on Facebook asking that people step outside at 12:50 and observe silence for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. Some neighbors posted they would also be taking a knee during that time. The NAACP asked everyone at 3:45 p.m. ET to be silent for that amount of time.

8 minutes, 46 seconds is the length of time prosecutors say then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck.

At Minneapolis City Hall/Hennepin County Courthouse, a flag flew at half-staff on Thursday in honor and respect for the memorial service.

Meanwhile a few blocks away from the memorial, people gathered to pay their respects.

Katrin Friday sat outside her home creating mosaic chalk hearts on the sidewalk and welcoming others to join in.

"Art is a great way to bring communities together and do just that," Friday said.

A piece of art with Floyd's portrait on it was set up for people to write messages to Floyd. The piece was created by Joe Perez, Bree Nieland, Emma Randolph and was funded by a man named Uman.

Alan Miller signed the piece with the message, "Love you." Miller is originally from Flint, Michigan.

"We've created a lot more awareness of what's going on and it's about time. It took years and years and years for that," Miller said.

He went on to say, "I wish the best on this world. You see the cops kneeling, the cops are understanding us. It's a change coming right here. There's a change coming."

Dennis Byrd of Minneapolis isn't sure if change will come but he's hopeful by what he's seen in the past week that this is a step toward change.