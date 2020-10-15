Live updates: Attorneys return to court in George Floyd case

The four officers charged are not expected to be in court as their lawyers present arguments about evidence.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday, Oct. 15

Attorneys in court to make evidence arguments

Four former officers charged in Floyd's death not expected in courtroom

Noon

Attorneys are expected in a Hennepin County courtroom on Thursday afternoon to present their arguments about evidence in the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death in May. Video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck was seen around the world, and prompted days of unrest in the Twin Cities.

Co-defendants J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The four defendants are not required to be in the courtroom for Thursday's hearing.

Earl Gray, attorney for Lane, wants video of a May 2019 arrest of George Floyd to be allowed as evidence in Lane's motion to dismiss the charges against him. Gray argues Floyd's behavior in the 2019 video is similar to his behavior in the May 2020 arrest where Floyd was killed.

Judge Peter Cahill had set Oct. 15 as a personal deadline to rule on several other motions made during a September hearing, including the possibility of moving the trial out of Hennepin County.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse will be providing updates from the courthouse.