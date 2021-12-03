George Floyd family plans news conference, Minneapolis council adds civil lawsuit to agenda

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and members of George Floyd's family are scheduled to speak to press on the fourth day of jury selection in Derek Chauvin's trial.

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of George Floyd is scheduled to speak to the media Friday, after the Minneapolis City Council added a closed session to its agenda to discuss a pending civil lawsuit in Floyd's death.

The potential developments come at the end of the first week of court proceedings in the trial of the former police officer charged in his death.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 2020 death. Jury selection began in his trial on Tuesday, with opening arguments expected to begin March 29.

Floyd's family, represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis in July 2020. In court on Tuesday, attorneys mentioned a "Rule 68 offer" to the Floyd family. KARE 11 confirmed with a source with knowledge of discussions that a settlement offer was presented to the Floyd family There has been no update yet on the terms of the offer, or whether the family has accepted it, but on Friday morning the Minneapolis City Council added to its agenda a closed session to discuss the settlement.

The Minneapolis City Attorney would not comment on any pending offers.

Minneapolis City Council will go into closed session to discuss settlement with family of George Floyd -- pic.twitter.com/xpEzxM6A6g — John Croman (@JohnCroman) March 12, 2021

The news conference, scheduled for noon at the Minneapolis Convention Center, will include statements from Crump and other attorneys representing the family. Family members will also give an update on the case.

The largest police settlement in Minneapolis history was the $20 million paid to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, shot and killed by former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in 2017.

One Floyd relative is allowed in the courtroom every day, due to COVID-19 restrictions. On Monday, during pretrial motions, that family member was George Floyd's sister, Bridgett. She told reporters afterward that it was difficult to be in the room with Derek Chauvin, but she wanted him to know "how much love Floyd had."