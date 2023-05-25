George Floyd's brother, Philonise, remembers him on the third anniversary of his death

The George Floyd Global Memorial will also host its 3rd Annual "Rise & Remember" celebration at George Floyd Square and other locations across Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — It was three years ago today when George Floyd took his last breath.

"I just want people to remember him," said Philonise Floyd, George's brother.

Speaking from his home in Houston, Floyd's brother recalls his brother as being a great dad and friend.

"As a kind-hearted person and someone who is a catalyst for overdue change," he said.

Since that day in 2020, all four Minneapolis officers have been convicted in both state and federal court on various charges stemming from the events leading up to Floyd's murder

"How does it feel today for you and your family?" asked KARE 11's Charmaine Nero.

"To me, it's a day that's always disserving because you know what happened on this day, and a lot of people acknowledge what happened and want to speak to you and make sure you're comfortable and you know your close friends," said Philonise Floyd.

"Do you feel like you have justice?" asked Nero.

"I'll never have justice, it's too many people out here having the same problem all over again, and you would think what happened to George will be the last because you had a guy sitting on a man's neck for over nine minutes," said Philonise. "It's disturbing to me and I think about what happened to Amir Locke, Daunte Wright, Pam Turner, Breonna Taylor," he said.

But as people gather to pay their respects at George Floyd Square and remember the movement now engraved in history.

Floyd's family wants the world to never forget.

"I hope when people remember him, I want them to know what happened, know he was murdered, remember the video, remember the posters, remember everything," he said.

For a full list of the "Rise & Remember" events this weekend, visit the link here.

