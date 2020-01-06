Walz to give update on George Floyd protests, no injuries in 'suspicious' North Minneapolis fire

Sunday night was relatively peaceful but a "suspicious" fire broke out at 44th and Penn Avenues North early Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday, June 1

10:15 a.m.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says there are no known injuries or fatalities in an early morning fire on the corner of 44th and Penn Avenues North. The cause is under investigation, but the fire chief on scene told KARE 11 it was "suspicious."

Crews were working to take down that fire in North Minneapolis around 3 a.m.

Area residents told KARE 11 they saw a truck pull into the back lot and heard several loud noises, and fire then started inside the building.

Firefighters also responded to several rekindled fires in ruins from earlier in the weekend.

Police warned late Sunday night about incendiary devices and accelerants found in bushes in Minneapolis neighborhoods.

Sunday night's demonstrations were relatively quiet, with hundreds still arrested.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) tweeted Monday morning that law enforcement officers made 276 arrests Sunday into Monday. About 150 of them people who were taken into custody near the Bobby and Steve's Auto World off Washington Avenue and I-35W for violating the imposed 8 p.m. curfew.

DPS later posted on Twitter that officials discovered two bulletproof vests and four handguns in nearby bushes while making arrests Sunday at Washington Avenue and I-35W.

Two handguns were also found in backpacks, DPS said.

The agency says a total of 481 people have been arrested since the Multi-Agency Command Center (MACC) was established Friday in an attempt to coordinate officers and responses from local and state agencies.

Gov. Tim Walz will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on protests over the death of George Floyd and the public safety response in the Twin Cities.

The attorney for George Floyd, Ben Crump, is also holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to announce findings from Floyd's independent autopsy.

Sunday, May 31

11:16 p.m.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says some of the people who have been causing violence in the Twin Cities are local, but officials are seeing a "very organized system" and know that some people are coming in from out of state.

"We have had reports of outside agitators," he said. "Yes there are reports of white supremacist organizations out there and we're looking into all of it."

"There are people out there right now in our city that are seeking to not just cause trouble, but wreck our city," he said.

Frey said they want people to be able to peacefully protest, but right now when people are out past curfew it makes it hard to distinguish "between the bad actors and the good ones."

Minneapolis police say incendiary materials and accelerants have been found "hidden in bushes and throughout neighborhoods in Minneapolis."

10:50 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz held a news conference Sunday night saying that the "vast majority" of Minnesotans were abiding by the curfew.

He said the 8 p.m. cutoff point was important in helping law enforcement distinguish between peaceful protesters and those who were there for "something very different."

"We are seeing very few incidents," he said, and "some very respectful interactions" with protesters who were exercising their rights and got caught out past curfew.

Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell addressed the semi truck driver who drove into a crowd of protesters on Interstate 35W earlier in the evening, saying that law enforcement deployed some chemical irritants to get people off of the highway afterward.

He said some protesters tried to assault the driver, but "there was also a large number of people attempting to protect the man who was driving that truck."

"Ultimately we feel very fortunate that that situation on the bridge did not end any more seriously than it was," he said.

Schnell said they are investigating whether the driver intentionally tried to get around the barrier, and "exactly what the motive is I don't know," he said. The investigative findings will be presented to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

No one was seriously injured in that incident, according to officials, and the driver was arrested.

Schnell also said about 250 people were encircled and arrested in a "slow and methodical" response in downtown Minneapolis near Washington Avenue, by Bobby & Steve's Auto World.

Protests were "largely peaceful" Sunday, Schnell said. One group of people rushed the fence around the Minnesota State Capitol, attempting to breach it, Schnell said. Gas was deployed and 10-12 or fewer people were arrested, Schnell said.

"At present the field commanders feel that they are in a good position," he said. "Other resources are there and working together collaboratively. Chiefs and sheriffs from all over the metro again wanting to achieve the objectives of protecting life, protecting property and restoring order, and we believe that's happening."

Schnell said fires are one of their biggest concerns and that they are being very strategic in their attempts to prevent those overnight. As of 10:47 p.m., he said they do not have any reports, although they have identified groups and people carrying improvised explosive devices and accelerants.

In response to concerns about white supremacist groups still in the Twin Cities, Schnell said that they do believe they are still present.

"There was posters put up various places around the Twin Cities as recently as yesterday last evening, speaking to kind of that movement," he said. "We believe that there is still a presence out there, we are mindful of these groups."

Schnell said that these are usually just one, two or three people who are agitators and bring in more people and a sense of "group think."

"The more we can contain and control and the more we can spread people so that agitators aren't able to amass these large groups of people that engage in wilder kind of behavior, that's the kind of thing we want to do," he said.

Schnell said DPS does not want the instability of the week to be "further escalated by people who are engaging on white supremacist activity."

"There's definitely people still out there; we're confident that we're going to get teams out and on those people, we hope that people go home because if they don't we are going to continue arresting," he said.

The first court appearance for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death, has been set for June 8 at 1:30 p.m.