George Floyd's memorial scheduled for Thursday in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A memorial for George Floyd, who died under the knee of a former Minneapolis police officer, is scheduled for Thursday.

The Floyd family's attorney, Benjamin Crump, said the memorial will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 4.

More details are expected to be released at a later time.

The announcement comes after an independent autopsy on Floyd said the man died of asphyxiation due to sustained forceful pressure, according to Crump, who hired an independent company to perform the autopsy.

People have been gathering on 38th and Chicago in South Minneapolis to pay respects and protest. The memorial placed in the area has been growing daily.

The funeral is expected to take place in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 9.

Here is a list of the services that are expected to take place as of June 1: