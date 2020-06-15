Hamline University announces George Floyd endowed scholarship

The scholarship was created through gifts from anonymous Hamline alumni.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hamline University announced the creation of a George Floyd Endowed Scholarship on Monday.

The scholarship was created through gifts from anonymous Hamline alumni.

“It is through education that we create genuine change in hearts and minds that is so important to creating a just and equal society,” said Hamline University President Dr. Fayneese Miller. “The George Floyd Endowed Scholarship will provide the tools of change for future generations of young men and women who will lead the way to a better tomorrow for all of us.”

The scholarship will be available to students in the fall.

The scholarship is set to help students of color by “promoting access to education and access to change.”

According to the university, nearly half their students are people of color and more than 40% are first-generation college students.