Want to help? Organizations looking for and offering support after Minneapolis unrest

Here's a list of organizations and churches looking for donations or offering help in the Twin Cities community.

MINNEAPOLIS — Following riots and protests throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul after the death of George Floyd in police custody, organizations and churches are coming together to coordinate cleanup efforts and collect food and supplies for the community.

Here's a list of ways to donate and serve to the community, or receive food and other supplies:

Central Neighborhood Development Organization (CANDO) Is accepting donation drop-offs at 3715 Chicago Ave. For more information, please call 612-824-1333.

Hunger Solutions has a map showing food shelf locations and hours across all of Minneapolis.

The Lake Street Council : 919 E Lake Street. The organization is asking for donations to help small businesses and nonprofits in the Lake Street community to help them rebuild their storefronts. Donations can be made on their website.

Loaves & Fishes : This organization serves free, healthy meals to Minnesotans in need. Several locations are offering meals to the community. Click here to find a location near you.

Minneapolis Public Schools : Daily food box pick-up will start at Longfellow Park Monday, June 1. Free weekly food boxes will be available for pick-up at this site (3435 36th Avenue South) Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. Click here for more information.

Neighbors United Funding Collaborative : Is looking for donations to help small businesses and nonprofits rebuild. Donate here: https://www.givemn.org/donate/Nufc

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen : 2524 Nicollet Ave S. The business is accepting donations for those on the front lines. All are asked to bring food, masks, medical supplies, and toiletries before curfew.

Pop-up Food Pantries : North Minneapolis (Corner of Emerson and Broadway at US Bank Parking lot) Saint Paul (corner of Central and Lexington) Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The pantries are looking for diapers and pull up donations, deodorant, body soap, baby formula, toiletries, and food.

Pow Wow Grounds : 1414 E Franklin Ave. The cafe asked for food donations and received an overwhelming response. Now, the business is asking for normal saline bags plus lines, clotting powder for wounds, diabetic Lancet testing plunger, and ice packs. It is also requesting monetary donations through PayPal angelswann2021@gmail.com or in person with cash.

Sanford Middle School : 3524 42nd Ave S. Food kit donations are being collected to help feed kids in the area. On Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, food bags can be dropped off in the parking lot.

Sanctuary Covenant Church : 2108 Aldrich Ave. N. Is hosting a community gathering and clean up on Sunday, May 30 from noon to 2 p.m. The church is also looking for donations including water, hot dogs, buns, cups, and snacks. It is also asking for financial support: https://sanctuarycov.org/give/.

Touchstone Mental Health : 2312 Snelling Ave, Minneapolis. The organization received an overwhelming amount of donations from the community, so they are no longer accepting donations. The organization said it will be distributing any remaining food they have to residents and clients over the next few weeks. The organization has also asked for help redistributing supplies to the community.

Protests and riots erupted throughout the city for several days after George Floyd, a black man, was killed by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin - who has since been arrested and charged.

In a widely circulated cellphone video of the Minneapolis incident, Floyd can be seen on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back while Officer Chauvin presses him to the pavement with his knee on Floyd's neck. The video shows Chauvin holding Floyd down for minutes as Floyd complains he can't breathe.

Bystanders can be heard begging the officer to take his knee off Floyd's neck. The video ends with paramedics lifting a limp Floyd onto a stretcher and placing him in an ambulance.