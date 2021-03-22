KARE 11 will provide live gavel-to-gavel coverage with expert analysis on-air and online starting March 29.

MINNEAPOLIS — The world is watching Minnesota as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin stands trial on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

KARE 11 has been providing daily live coverage online throughout the jury selection process. Starting Monday, March 29, KARE 11 will have expanded live gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial and expert anaylsis on our primary 11.1 television channel.

Viewers be able to watch every minute of testimony in court each day. Then, in court recesses, reporter Lou Raguse will break down the day's events alongside legal experts and additional community voices.

Coverage begins at approximately 9 a.m. each weekday, and will continue through the conclusion of the day's proceedings in court.

Here's where you can watch KARE 11's live coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial: