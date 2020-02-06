Indiana mayor pauses plan to sue Minneapolis for costs of riots and looting

A central Indiana mayor has reversed course after initially announcing a plan to try and get Minneapolis to foot the bill for protest costs in other cities.

CARMEL, Ind. — A central Indiana mayor has pulled back his threat to sue Minneapolis for costs his city suffered while "responding to the resulting riots and looting" in the wake of George Floyd protests.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard initially announced Monday that the city had retained outside legal counsel to take action against the city of Minneapolis. He had claimed the negligence of the Minneapolis Police Department has left Carmel and other cities with the "costs of responding to the resulting riots and looting."

The mayor had even encouraged other cities around the country to join his potential lawsuit.

But just a few hours later, Brainard backtracked and said he's putting the lawsuit idea "on hold."

"I still feel that the Minneapolis Police Department was recklessly negligent, given the officer’s disciplinary history, in allowing him to remain in uniform patrolling the streets of Minneapolis," Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said in a statement Monday evening. "My intent was to send a message that their negligence cost many lives and millions in property damage across the country."

Earlier in the day, Brainard explained how his city had to quadruple the number of officers on patrol over the weekend after there had been social media posts encouraging people in the city to protest Saturday night "and destroy areas of Carmel."

While Saturday night stayed mostly peaceful in Carmel, the mayor said that a few widows were broken at a store.

"America has a long history of correcting behavior though the legal system and I felt this would be another opportunity to do so," Brainard said Monday night.

"This is not about inflicting more pain to the good people of Minneapolis. It is about sending a message to its leaders and to leaders of across the U.S. that we will no longer tolerate the violence and damage that results from their inability or unwillingness to treat all people with respect," Brainard added.

Protests and demonstrations have been ongoing nationally since last week, and has also led to violent rioting and looting.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) tweeted Monday morning that law enforcement officers made 276 arrests Sunday into Monday. Nationwide there has been more than 4,400 arrests at demonstrations and protests.