What we know so far about the jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial

Six people have been chosen so far to decide whether the former Minneapolis officer is guilty of murder in George Floyd's death.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above video is from Wednesday, March 10.

The jury selection for a murder trial as high profile as that of Derek Chauvin's in the death of George Floyd is complex.

The judge, the prosecution and the defense need to find 14 people - including 12 jurors and two alternates - who they believe can deliver a fair verdict in the case.

Because news coverage of Floyd's May 2020 death under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin has been so widely viewed across the world, along with a bystander video of the event, the focus is not on finding people who have no knowledge of the case. Instead, the judge and the legal teams are looking for people who can set aside what they know and have seen, let go of their opinions, and look at all the evidence with new eyes.

Judge Peter Cahill can dismiss any juror "for cause" if he believes they cannot be an impartial juror. However, if he does not, the defense and the prosecution each have a limited number of "peremptory strikes" to use to eliminate people without a specific cause.

Jury selection began Tuesday. The judge confirmed Thursday that of the six jurors seated so far, three are white, one is multiracial, one is Black and one is Hispanic.

Below is a running list of the jurors who have been seated in the case. They are referred to by their juror numbers, in order to protect their identities. However, they have each revealed some general information about their lives and backgrounds during questioning. Here's what we know about the people who will decide this case.

JUROR #2

Juror #2 was the first person to be seated for the Derek Chauvin trial. He was described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, from Minneapolis. He described himself as a chemist, passionate about his work, and logical. He said he has not watched video of Floyd's death, but has seen photos. He said that he has some knowledge of the case, and talked about visiting 38th and Chicago, the intersection where Floyd died.

When asked about his feelings on Black Lives Matter, he said he supports the movement and the message but not the "organization."

"I support the message that every life should matter equally," he said. "I don't think the organization necessarily stands for that."

Neither the defense nor the prosecution tried to strike him, and he was seated.

JUROR #9

The second juror seated was juror #9, a woman of color in her 20s or 30s who originally grew up in northern Minnesota. When asked about her availability, she said she can set everything aside because "this is more important." She said she was "super excited" to be summoned for jury duty and believes it is her civic duty.

She said in her questionnaire that she watched the video of Floyd's death one time, and she has a "somewhat negative" view of Chauvin. But she said she feels she can make an impartial decision based on the evidence.

She said she believes that both Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter have turned into marketing schemes.

Juror #9 has an uncle who is a police officer, and the prosecution questioned her about this. She said she has no regular contact with him except holiday gatherings or when she gets a ticket. She said having a family member in law enforcement will not affect her impartiality.

Juror #9 is a woman who grew up in Northern Minnesota. She has a relative who is a police officer, which is the focus of the prosecution's questioning of her. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 9, 2021

JUROR #19

The third juror seated was juror #19, a white man in his 30s. He described himself as an honest and straightforward person. He said he works in client services and has to resolve conflicts frequently. He said he approaches those situations through conversation, and learning what both sides are looking for. He uses more facts than emotions.

He said his view of Chauvin is "somewhat negative" because he did not attempt to resuscitate Floyd, but said he can weigh both sides and will have no problem finding Chauvin not guilty if the state does not meet the burden of proof. He said he has watched the bystander video two or three times, but not in full.

Juror #19 said he has a "friend of a friend" who is a Minneapolis Police Department K9 officer, but that he hasn't seen him since the COVID-19 pandemic started. He said that relationship would not affect his verdict.

He said he supports Black Lives Matter in a general context and has some unfavorable views of Blue Lives Matter.

The racial makeup of this jury is very important to a lot of people.

Three jurors were seated today. Their "names" are their juror numbers.

Juror #2 Male, Caucasian, 20s or 30s

Juror #9 Female, 20/30s, a person of color

Juror #19 Male, Caucasian, 30s — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 9, 2021

JUROR #20

Juror #20 was the fourth juror seated. He is a white man in his late 30s or 40s. He described himself as a devoted father who is into sports and music. He said he works with a team of 20 people across the U.S. His fiancee has an education as an attorney but has no plans to be an attorney.

He said he's seen the bystander video of Floyd's death two or three times, once in its entirety. He said in his questionnaire that Floyd seemed "seemed under the influence and somewhat unruly" and that when he sees someone in handcuffs, "they're in handcuffs for a reason."

He said he has a cousin who was a law enforcement officer previously, but hasn't seen him in two years. He said he would be more likely to believe a law enforcement officer than another person, but during trial would be able to assess each witness on their own.

He also said he has a very favorable opinion of Black Lives Matter, and an unfavorable opinion of Blue Lives Matter. He said, however, that he does support law enforcement. He said he believes there is systemic racism in the criminal justice system, and that people are treated differently due to their skin color.

Juror #20's wedding is scheduled for May 1. Both attorneys and Judge Peter Cahill asked him how much of a hardship rescheduling the wedding would be. He said they have something beautiful planned but "it's in your guys' hands." Cahill said they will try to get him to his wedding.

Schleicher: "Would an officer in your opinion be more likely to tell the truth than a bystander?"



#20: "yes but that doesn't mean they're completely out of the realm of not telling the truth." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 10, 2021

JUROR #27

Juror #27 was the fifth juror seated. Described by the pool court reporter as a Black man in his 30s or 40s, he said he came to the U.S. 14 years ago. He works in IT and manages several people at work. He moved to Minnesota in 2012 and is married with no children. He said he was surprised and anxious about potentially being a juror. He said it will be time consuming but he believes it is his civic duty.

He said he has discussed George Floyd's death with his friends and wife, and talked about "how it could have been me or anyone else." He used to live near the intersection where Floyd died. He said all lives matter, but he believes Black Lives Matter more because they are marginalized.

Juror #27 said that he does not support defunding the police, because in order for police to make the community safe, "they have to have the right funds."

Juror #27 on his questionnaire said he talked about the case with his wife and told her, "We talked how it could have been me, or anyone else." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 10, 2021

JUROR #36

Juror #36 was described as Hispanic and in his late 20s to mid 30s.

The man is a "route driver" and was formerly a manager. He described himself as a family man. He loves to listen to podcasts while driving, including true crime. He said in his questionnaire that he has a "very negative" view of Derek Chauvin. Defense attorney Eric Nelson also asked the man about his description of the video showing Chauvin with his knee on George Floyd's neck, where he said Floyd was "desperately screaming." Nelson said it appeared the man was offering an opinion with that statement. "I just described what I saw," juror #36 responded.

The prosecution also asked the man about a questionnaire answer where he said he had neutral feelings about George Floyd, but believed that if he had complied with officers, "that wouldn't have happened."