Kueng, Lane, Thao in federal court Tuesday

The three former Minneapolis police officers are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights on the day of his murder in May of 2020.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Three former Minneapolis police officers will be in a St. Paul federal courtroom Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing on charges they violated the rights of George Floyd.

J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are being tried together, in a trial scheduled to begin on Thursday, January 20.

Last month, fellow former officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges involving Floyd's death.

The three former officers have not yet stood trial on additional state charges.

Both the prosecution and defense have requested that Judge Peter Cahill delay the state's trial, currently scheduled to begin in early March. The request for delay says both sides agree that "a continuance should be granted in the interest of justice."

At the state level Thao, Lane and Kueng are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd's murder on June 25, 2021 and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. He is currently being held in Minnesota's only maximum security prison, Oak Park Heights.