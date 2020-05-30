Live updates: Police address overnight riots in Minneapolis

Another night of riots in Minneapolis and St Paul, with state leaders addressing safety

Nat'l Gaurd fully deployed for first time in state history

State, faith and community leaders encourage peaceful protest, but say "Stay Home" after curfew at 8 p.m.

Family of George Floyd plans independent autopsy

Between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m., police say 27 people have been arrested on probable cause of rioting, two arrested for burglary.

MPD says 23 outbreaks of fire from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday

CURFEW ORDERS:

Saturday, May 30

3 p.m. - MPD chief holds press conference

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo held an afternoon press conference to convey the city’s response to the increasingly tense situation after a fourth night of riots and protests.

“We are not going to let a group of people hijack this city,” Arradando said. “Today, I wanted to let the city of Minneapolis know that hope is here. It is shining itself each and every day. Whether it's neighbors helping each other out, grabbing brooms and dust pans and collecting garbage ... we're still seeing it play out where relatives ensure their seniors have what they need during this pandemic ... that is the soul of Minneapolis.”

He also had a message for the children, who he said "we often forget during these times."

“I want to say to the children, I will not let this be your normal. There are brighter days ahead. We will get there together … I am confident that all of us will meet this challenge together and we will again see the luster and shine and the humanity that sets us apart at Minneapolis,” Arradondo said.

According to MPD spokesperson John Elder, Chief Arradondo called Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday to convey that Minneapolis police did not have the capacity to respond to the level of unrest that had unfolded, at which point he requested aid from the national guard – which has since been deployed to Twin Cities streets.

In the last 72 hours, Elder said, they were overwhelmed.

Between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m., Elder says 27 individuals were booked into the Hennepin County Jail from the protests and were booked on probable cause rioting. Two people were arrested for burglary.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it received 383 individual calls regarding burglaries, damage to property and audible business alarms between the hours of 8 a.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

During that same time, the department says it received 131 calls regarding shots fired either via shot spotter activation or shootings. However, no deaths have been reported as a result of the gunfire.

As of 3 p.m. Elder said the department had about 57 calls waiting for officers to respond, with 18 of those listed as “priority one.”

In terms of arson, Elder cited 23 outbreaks of fire between 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday and another 124 pending calls for fire-related services.

“These are times that I don’t believe has been seen in Minnesota before,” Elder went on to say. “We are dealing with a pandemic and dealing with this tragedy, and the fallout from it.”

Elder was clear to say that Minneapolis police continues to supports the public’s first amendment rights to protest, and that the department is actively working with local community groups to create spaces for them to do so peacefully – safe from those who want to do the city harm.

12 p.m. - State and faith leaders: protest, but respect curfew

State and faith leaders gathered at a press conference with the message that people should practice their right to protest, but should be home by 8:00 p.m. as ordered by the curfews in most cities around the metro.

9 a.m. - Walz, Frey provide situation debrief

Gov. Walz and the Mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul gathered to speak after another night of ongoing violence. All three, as well as other state leaders, emphasizing that most of the people causing damage and starting fires were not from the area. Gov. Walz quoted a figure of 20% locals involved in the rioting to 80% people who don't live in Minnesota.

You can find more information in our previous live blog below.