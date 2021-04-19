WATCH LIVE: Demonstrators march in Minneapolis as Chauvin verdict awaited

The march began at the Hennepin County Government Center, where Chauvin's trial was held.

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday, April 19

11 p.m. curfew announced in Brooklyn Center; no other curfews announced yet

Crowd begins to march outside Hennepin County Government Center

6:30 p.m.

With jury deliberations underway in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a crowd is marching in downtown Minneapolis.

Dozens marching through the streets of downtown Minneapolis Monday evening, now that the case is in the hands of the jury. #DerekChauvintrial @kare11 pic.twitter.com/UAGlEjY6i4 — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) April 19, 2021

6 p.m.

As the jury deliberates in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a crowd of demonstrators are holding a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center. Organizers say a march is also planned.

The event was organized by a coalition of more than 20 activist groups in the Twin Cities area.

According to a press release from the coalition, demonstrators are calling for Derek Chauvin and the other three former Minneapolis Police Department officers charged in George Floyd's death to be given the highest possible charges and longest possible sentences.

The coalition also said demonstrators want the passage of Minnesota police reform bills, dropped charges against protestors arrested both last summer and during recent Brooklyn Center demonstrations, and the end of the "Operation Safety Net" and "Street Navigators" programs.

Due to the coming verdict, walkouts were also held by students at various schools across the state.