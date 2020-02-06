Live updates: MN Dept. of Human Rights files charges against MPD

The latest updates following the death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday, June 2

Minnesota Department of Human Rights files charges against the Minneapolis Police Department in connection with the death of George Floyd.

66 arrests were made in Hennepin County and 67 in Ramsey County, and DPS says they were mostly related to curfew violations.

Curfew set to continue Tuesday night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

2 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights filed civil rights charges Tuesday against the Minneapolis Police Department in connection with the death of George Floyd.

The investigation will look into policies, procedures, and practices over the past 10 years to determine if the MPD has engaged in systemic discriminatory practices towards people of color.

Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero will lead the investigation.

“Minnesotans can expect our administration to use every tool at our disposal to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state,” said Governor Tim Walz. “As we move forward, we ask the community to watch what we do, not what we say. It is going to take action at all levels from the neighborhood on up, to get the change we need to see. This effort is only one of many steps to come in our effort to restore trust with those in the community who have been unseen and unheard for far too long.”

“All of us agree that hate and discrimination should not be part of the fabric of this great state,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “But the grief and anger of this past week did not emerge from a vacuum. This is about a culture that continues to go unchecked. We can and must choose to do better. George Floyd, and the state as a whole, deserves this of us.”

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said seeing officers take a knee along with protestors in front of the Governor's home on Monday warmed his heart. Harrington said that as demonstrations went on, there were arrests due to the curfew that was imposed. There were 66 arrests in Hennepin County and 67 in Ramsey County on Monday. Harrington said most arrests were for curfew violations but law enforcement also collected 13 weapons.

Harrington said he does not see the state as being culpable when it comes to the semi truck driver driving towards protestors while major roads were supposed to be closed. Harrington said he would have preferred the roads to have been closed sooner.