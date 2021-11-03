Local community activists hold event to discuss police accountability legislation

"There is no one in the world who does not know about George Floyd, no one who is not aware of this trial, we are being watched by everyone,” says Jaylani Hussein.

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities community activists stood in front of reporters today at Hyatt Place – one of several events held recently leading up to former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin's trial.

"There is no one in the world who does not know about George Floyd, no one who is not aware of this trial, we are being watched by everyone,” says Jaylani Hussein, with CAIR-MN.

Hussein and other activists are demanding legislative changes to hold police officers accountable, along with a series of proposed legislative actions.

"For years, our City Council quietly settled tens of millions of dollars in excessive force lawsuits, while not using any of their political power or capital to demand systemic changes and reforms,” says activist, Nekima Levy-Pounds.