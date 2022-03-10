Man sentenced after conspiring to provide material support to terrorist organization

Michael Robert Solomon, 31, a self-described member of the "Boogaloo Bois," was sentenced to three years in prison.

MINNEAPOLIS — A New Brighton man was sentenced to three years in prison for conspiring and attempting to provide material to support Hamas – a designated foreign terrorist organization during the unrest following George Floyd's murder.

Michael Robert Solomon, 31, a self-described member of the "Boogaloo Bois," a group that is loosely connected to individuals who support anti-government sentiments, was sentenced to 36 months on Thursday after pleading guilty back on May 4, 2021.

According to court documents, a witness said Solomon and another man, Benjamin Ryan Teeter, were openly carrying a firearm in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis. Both Solomon and Teeter were in contact with the witness over the course of several days. The witness told FBI agents that Solomon and Teeter both possessed firearms and substantial quantities of ammunition, and had discussed with other member of the Boogaloo Bois and members of a sub-group called "Boojahideen" committing violent acts against police officers and other targets.

The allegations in the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit say that in early June 2020, the FBI received information about Solomon, Teeter and other members of the Boogaloo Bois and the Boojahideen through a confidential source, whom the defendants believed to be a member of Hamas.

In an audio-recorded conversation, Solomon and Teeter expressed that Hamas shares anti-U.S. government views that align with their own, and that they wanted to be "mercenaries" for Hamas as a way to make money for their movement.

According to court documents, Solomon and Teeter shared with the confidential source and another individual, an undercover FBI employee who they believed to be a more senior member of Hamas, their ideas of destroying government monuments, raiding the headquarters of a white supremacist organization in North Carolina and targeting politicians and media members.

Court documents also say Solomon and Teeter expressed their ability to manufacture unmarked parts for guns and unregistered and untraceable weapons, including suppressors.

On July 30, Solomon and Teeter delivered five suppressors to the individual they believed to be a senior member of Hamas, according to the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit. Solomon and Teeter also expressed their desire to manufacture additional suppressors and fully automatic weapons for Hamas. The two negotiated a price of $1,800 with the individual for five additional suppressors and also delivered a "drop in auto sear," which is a part intended to convert a weapon to shoot automatically.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit, Solomon and Teeter believed the suppressors and the drop in auto sear would be used by Hamas overseas to attack Israeli and U.S. soldiers.

