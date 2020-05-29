Memorial grows, mural created to honor George Floyd

"The fear is really real. It's really there and it hurts."

MINNEAPOLIS — Three days after his death, hundreds gathered again at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue to remember George Floyd and call for change.

"I'm at a loss for words, to be honest," said DeAngelo Funches as he stood in front of the growing memorial in front of the Cup Foods store, where Floyd's encounter with Minneapolis police Monday evening took place. "This is right here, in front of me, that this happened."

Throughout the afternoon, the gathering at the site was peaceful, as people came to pay their respects, including the Rev. Al Sharpton.

"Every time I step out of the house, I understand why my mother gets afraid," said a man at the gathering who told KARE 11 he did not wish to be named. "There needs to be a change, and I know change doesn't come so quickly overnight. I understand that, but there needs to be a change ... The fear is really real. It's really there and it hurts."

Around the corner from the memorial, Minneapolis artists worked to paint a mural of Floyd.

"Hopefully, it’s a reminder that this should never happen again, and people need to step up in every way that they can to stand up against these corrupt systems," said Xena Goldman, one of the artists.

Artist Greta McLain said she felt the need to do something.