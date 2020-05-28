Metro Transit suspends Blue Line until further notice

MINNEAPOLIS — Metro Transit has suspended Blue Line trains until further notice.
In a social media post Thursday morning, the transit entity cited "riotous behaviors" and said trains will not run for the safety of both riders and operators.
There will not be a bus driving the route in place of a train.
The Blue Line runs along stations between Minneapolis and the Mall of America. In Minneapolis, looting and fires have been reported since Wednesday night following demonstrations over the police-involved death of George Floyd.
A follow-up tweet said that the airport shuttle between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 will continue to operate.