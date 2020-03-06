MIA, First Avenue cut ties with MPD

The announcements come a day after Minneapolis Public Schools voted unanimously to terminate their contract with the Minneapolis Police Department.

MINNEAPOLIS — Both the Minneapolis Institute of Art and First Avenue have announced on their social media platforms that they will not be contracting off-duty officers from the Minneapolis Police Department.

An Instagram post from MIA reads: Mia has suspended its practice of contracting off-duty Minneapolis Police Department officers.

The music venue First Avenue released a statement on their Twitter account that reads: The safety of our guests, artists, and staff is paramount. For that reason, First Avenue Productions will not contract security with off-duty officers through the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

We will instead work with local organizations who represent our community, and who will protect and affirm Black and Brown lives.The murder of George Floyd has made it abundantly clear that the presence of off-duty MPD officers at our events will not guarantee the safety of our patrons and does not support our community or our values as an organization.