Middle school overwhelmed with food donations

Hundreds of bags of food filled the lawn of Sanford Middle School, ready to help those in need.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a heartbreaking week of coverage of the death of George Floyd and the damage to our community that came after, the weekend brought a heartwarming sign of hope.

A food drive for kids and their families was held at Sanford Middle School in south Minneapolis, and the response was overwhelming.

Organizers say almost 170 Sanford students live within three blocks of the third police precinct.

But any stores within walking distance are destroyed. Service by Metro Transit buses and trains has been suspended through Monday night.

Minneapolis and St. Paul Public Schools have suspended many of their school nutrition services. On top of all that, some families are battling coronavirus.

The drive's organizers asked for food kits, laundry detergent, and diapers and the community really delivered.

Any extras left over from Sunday's drive will either go to Minneapolis Public Schools or another local organization fighting child hunger.