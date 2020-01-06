Middle school overwhelmed with food donations

MINNEAPOLIS — After a heartbreaking week of coverage of the death of George Floyd and the damage to our community that came after, the weekend brought a heartwarming sign of hope.
A food drive for kids and their families was held at Sanford Middle School in south Minneapolis, and the response was overwhelming.
Organizers say almost 170 Sanford students live within three blocks of the third police precinct.
But any stores within walking distance are destroyed. Service by Metro Transit buses and trains has been suspended through Monday night.
Minneapolis and St. Paul Public Schools have suspended many of their school nutrition services. On top of all that, some families are battling coronavirus.
The drive's organizers asked for food kits, laundry detergent, and diapers and the community really delivered.
Any extras left over from Sunday's drive will either go to Minneapolis Public Schools or another local organization fighting child hunger.
"You know, it started with one of our former parents here at Sanford who said hey listen let's work to get kids who live in this area some support. and so an email went out. it went viral and it got put on social media and im actually going to steal my buddy here rob williams who is from sheridan's story to join me beacuse we called him in a panic and said can you help us? you guys do food and we do middle school and so he is here with his crew," said an organizer.