Minneapolis aims for proactive Chauvin trial security preparation

Security is on the minds of city officials as they prepare for the high-profile trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, which is less than three weeks away.

MINNEAPOLIS — Critics say the city of Minneapolis was unprepared and slow to react to the rioting and vandalism that exploded in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Buildings burned, businesses were looted and millions of dollars in damages were recorded.

City leaders are attempting to do their due diligence now as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin looms on the horizon, stepping up security measures in the event things boil over again.

Mayor Jacob Frey scheduled a press briefing for 10 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on measures underway.

The matter of who will foot the bill for security measures surrounding the Chauvin trial has been a matter of great debate. On Monday afternoon, Senate Republicans passed a measure that would force the city of Minneapolis to pay for the costs of bringing in other police agencies to help with crowd control and other efforts related to the trial or the response to a verdict.

The bill, authored by Sen. Bill Weber of Luverne, would deduct money from the Local Government Aid payments Minneapolis would normally receive, in order to pay for any mutual aid bills the city doesn't pay on schedule.

Supporters cited the failure of Minneapolis city officials to pay departments that provided mutual aid during the unrest that followed Floyd's death, bills that are still outstanding.

That passage derailed a planned House vote on legislation to create a special $35 million account, known as the SAFE Fund, that could be accessed by cities to deal with significant events.

Gov. Tim Walz has already authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide "public safety assistance" in Minneapolis and St. Paul during the trials of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd's death.