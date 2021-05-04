Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testifies in Derek Chauvin trial

The city's top cop – who fired Chauvin and three other officers a day after George Floyd's death – talks police training and code of ethics.

MINNEAPOLIS — The leader of the Minneapolis Police Department, who fired Derek Chauvin the day after George Floyd's death, is testifying in his former officer's murder trial Monday.

Prosecutors called Arradondo – who also fired the three other officers involved in Floyd's arrest, and characterized the 46-year-old Black man's death as "murder" – to the stand to provide insight on the department's training and code of ethics.

The state began by asking Arradondo about the Minneapolis Police Department's motto, "To protect with courage and serve with compassion."

"We are oftentimes the first face of government that our communities will see, and we will oftentimes meet them at their worst moments," Arradondo said. "The badge that I wear... means a lot, because the first time that we interact with our community members may be the only time that they have an interaction."

Arradondo added, "It's very important that we meet our community in that space, treating them with dignity."

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked the chief about police training and whether he's had to use force before, which Arradondo acknowledged he had.

Schleicher also questioned Arradondo about MPD's code of ethics and the professional policing policy that states: "Be courteous, respectful, polite and professional," and "Ensure that the length of any detention is no longer than necessary to take appropriate action for the known or suspected offense."

"It's really about treating people with dignity and respect above all else, at the highest level," Arradondo said.

Arradondo, the city's first Black police chief, first assumed the role of MPD's top cop in 2017. He took over the position after then-Chief Janee Harteau resigned following scrutiny in the case of Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman four years ago. Justine Ruszczyk Damond had called 911 to report what she believed to be an assault occurring in the alley behind her home.

Noor was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting. He's currently serving a sentence or more than 12 years in prison.

Arradondo had testified in the Noor case on MPD's body camera policy at the time of Damond's death.

Like Noor, Chauvin is facing a third-degree murder charge. Chauvin is also charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

But Mary Moriarty, Hennepin County's former chief public defender, told KARE that Arradondo's role in Chauvin's trial is different from the Noor case.

"He did testify in the Noor trial but what's different about this case is that he, of course, fired the four officers very quickly after this happened," Moriarty said. "He's also been very public in saying that this was murder, this was excessive use of force, and he has not been public in that way in the past."