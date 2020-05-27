Minneapolis police chief urges safety during demonstrations

Chief Medaria Arradondo said the "vast majority" of people have been peaceful.

MINNEAPOLIS — With demonstrations entering a second day following the police-involved death of George Floyd, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is urging people observing or participating to do so with safety in mind.

"These gatherings are very important, certainly for health, certainly for healing, but we have to make sure we're doing that ensuring everyone's safety," Arradondo said at a news conference on Wednesday evening.

The chief said the "vast majority" of people have been peaceful, but there was at least one incident on Tuesday evening involving a breach of police department property where he approved the use of tear gas.

"I did direct our officers to deploy gas once a secure fence was breached, and those individuals, again not all, but some of those individuals were in our secure parking facility which had access to our Minneapolis squad cars and weapons," Arradondo said. "I was concerned about the personal safety of not only our officers, but of course those who were in attendance and the general public who was still out there observing."

Arradondo says he has instructed his officers to keep a level of restraint.

"The Minneapolis Police Department will continue to ensure the safeguards of everyone's First Amendment," Arradondo said. "But that cannot be at the expense of others' personal safety. So I'm urging all those who participate in these very important gatherings to do so and to be mindful of others' personal safety, their space, to be respectful. We cannot have members of our community engaging in destructive or criminal types of behavior."

Shortly after the chief's press conference, a KARE 11 crew on the scene described continued tension during Wednesday's gatherings.

As for the investigation into Floyd's death, now being handled by the Minnesota BCA, the chief said he has not seen body camera video from the officers involved, and has no timeline for its release.

Chief Arradondo also responded to Mayor Jacob Frey's emotional news conference earlier in the day, where he called on the Hennepin County Attorney to file charges against the arresting officer.